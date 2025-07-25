New Speed Limit Signs in Kalama—Klog 100.7

Kalama residents, be ready to slow down. The Kalama City Council has approved some new speed limits in order to improve safety in the community.

They say the new signs include two 25mph signs; one is on Cloverdale Road between the City Limits sign and Old Pacific Highway. The other sign is on Old Pacific Highway South between the City Limits Sign and Elm Street.

Starting Monday a 3rd new sign is being put in; it will be a 20mph on N. 1st Street between Elm Street and Kingwood Street.

The Kalama Police Department says they will be focusing on these areas to help drivers get adjusted. They will start by giving out warnings but they will give out citations if necessary.