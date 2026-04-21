Kelso City Council Preview—KLOG 100.7 News

The Kelso City Council is back in action Tuesday evening with a meeting that will once again cover animal control, and they will be discussing solicitation.

The animal control position on the agenda comes after the council recently voted not to reup with the Humane Society of Southwest Washington. Tonight, the council will have three different options with three different price points. The first would be to continue following the county’s model for $60,000–$75,000 per year. The second is to start their own program for $140,000 per year. And finally, it would be to sign the interlocal agreement to go back with the Humane Society for just under $70,000 per year.

The solicitation part of the agenda was requested by Councilmember Keenan Harvey. They will discuss a possible solicitation ordinance.

Tonight’s meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Kelso City Council Chamber.