AWPPW Hall Shooting Suspect Arraigned—KLOG 100.7 News

The suspect in the recent shooting at the AWPPW Hall has been arraigned on murder charges.

Andres Carrasco-Sanchez, 49, is being charged with two counts of Aggravated Murder in the First Degree with a firearm Enhancement. The Cowlitz County Prosecutors Office also has charged him with Unlawful Possesion of a Firearm, Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Office and Alien in Possesion of a Firearm.

Carrasco-Sanchez is accused of shooting and killing Sergio Adrian Segundo, 30, and Cristian Garcia Segundo, 21, at a birthday party at the AWPPW Hall back on Saturday April 11th.