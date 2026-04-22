AWPPW Hall Suspected Shooter Pleads Not Guilty—KLOG 100.7 News

(Longview, WA) – The man accused of shooting two people to death outside the Pulp and Sulfite Hall on April 11th has pleaded not guilty to several charges, including two counts of first degree murder.

49-year-old Andres Carrasco-Sanchez of Kelso entered the not guilty plea in Cowlitz County Superior Court yesterday. The judge ruled that he will remain in the Cowlitz County Jail without bail.

Carrasco-Sanchez is charged with two counts of first degree aggravated murder with a firearm enhancement, one count of second degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

The prosecution team told the judge that Carrasco-Sanchez was a flight risk with connections to Mexico.

The shooting occurred at birthday party held at the AWPPW Hall on 15th Avenue.

30-year-old Sergio Adrian Segundo died at the scene, and 21-year-old Cristian Garcia Segundo died at nearby St. John Medical Center.

Prosecutors believe the suspect became agitated about someone flirting with his girlfriend, then drove to his Rose Valley home to retrieve a gun prior to the shooting. Carrasco-Sanchez led police on a chase through the city, ditched the gun, before he allegedly circled back to parking lot. He tried to flee on foot and was captured and arrested. Officers were able to retrieve the handgun.

Carrasco-Sanchez is scheduled to be back in court May 5th.

If convicted, he faces the possibility of life in prison without parole.