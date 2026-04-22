UPDATE Stolen Clatskanie Trailer Recovered—KLOG 100.7 News

UPDATE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Authorities have confirmed a suspect has been arrested for allegedly stealing a trailer from Clatskanie Middle High School.

The Daily News reports, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that the trailer was seen at a residence on Turner Road in Rainier on Tuesday.

At the residence, they contacted 48-year-old Raymond Allen Elliot of Bothell, obtained a search warrant, and reportedly found the trailer, and other stolen items including a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, a cargo trailer and an RV trailer.

Elliot was arrested and booked into the Columbia County Jail on suspicion of first-degree aggravated theft, second-degree criminal trespass, tampering and criminal trespass.

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A trailer used by the Clatskanie School District was stolen from Clatskanie Middle High School Sunday morning.

The theft started just before 4:30am. On a security camera, a suspect vehicle can reportedly be seen entering the school’s property, then leaving just before 5am with the trailer in tow.

The vehicle appears to be a light brown or gold, extended-cab, short-bed Dodge Ram 1500 with a temporary tag in the rear driver-side window. In the video, as the suspect vehicle was slowing, squeaky brakes were also reported.

The Daily News reports the trailer is used by CSD for the Career and Technical Education program, specifically to prepare students for trade careers. The trailer is described as a black 2018 Maxd DT triple-axle dump bed trailer.

If you have any information about the reported theft, please contact the Clatskanie School District at (503) 728-0587, or, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (503) 366-4611.