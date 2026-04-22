Rotary Centennial Celebrations—KLOG 100.7 News

(Longview, WA) — Not long after the city of Longview was created came Longview Rotary. This week, Longview Rotary is celebrating its centennial.

Rotary President Amy Norquist says the local Rotary Club will be part of planting a giant sequoia Wednesday near the intersection of Ocean Beach Highway and Nichols Boulevard at Lake Sacajawea.

Saturday it will be the formal opening of the Rotary Room at the Longview Public Library; they will be having a ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling a newly renovated reading room.

Centennial events will continue through the summer with the Centennial Tour de Blast bike ride on June 20th, followed by participation in festivities tied to the Martin Dock renovation project during the Go 4th Festival.

The celebration continues with the Centennial Crafted Food and Beer Festival at Civic Circle on August 15th and Squirrel Fest on August 27th.