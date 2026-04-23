Kelso Stays With Humane Society—KLOG 100.7 News

(Kelso, WA) – The City of Kelso is going to continue a partnership with the Humane Society of Southwest Washington.

At least for the next eight months.

On a vote of 5-2, the Kelso Council Tuesday night opted to reach an agreement for animal control services. Keenan Harvey and Lisa Alexander voted against it.

Kelso Building and Planning Manager Mike Murray presented three options to the council including a minimal triage plan with Cowlitz County, a new independent Kelso program, and continuing to do business with the Human Society.

Murray said it made sense to partner with the Humane Society, at least for the time being.

There will be a meeting on May 5th between the county, the cities of Longview and Kelso and the Humane Society of Southwest Washington to discuss the future animal control in the area.

Also Tuesday night, the Council voted to table a discussion regarding an idea to broaden the language regarding solicitation laws in the City. That will be on the May 19th agenda.