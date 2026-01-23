Weekend Events—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Come to the Kelso Theatre Pub this Sunday for football, beer, and football. The KTP is once again showing the Seahawks playoff game, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. It is free to get in, this is a family-friendly event, and the doors open at 2 p.m.

This Sunday, the Columbia Theatre has “Leapin’ Louie: Fly Through Time,” a family-friendly comedy cowboy circus. Fibre Family Fun starts at 12:30 p.m., and the show starts at 2 p.m.