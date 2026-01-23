Representative Gluesekamp Perez Votes to Pass Homeland Security Funding Bill—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Our local congresswoman has once again gone against her party in a pivotal vote. Yesterday, 3rd District Representative Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was one of just seven House Democrats to vote with Republicans to pass a bill funding the Department of Homeland Security, which includes Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The bill passed 220–207, meaning it did not need Gluesenkamp Perez’s vote to pass. House Democrats said they opposed the bill because of the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement policies, but Gluesenkamp Perez said she could not support a shutdown that would hurt agencies her district depends on, including FEMA and the Coast Guard.

In a statement, Gluesenkamp Perez said, “When fishermen in Pacific County get in trouble out on the water, the Coast Guard makes sure they’re safe. When there’s flooding or landslides in Southwest Washington, FEMA helps our families get back on their feet. The Department of Homeland Security is extremely important to my community. I could not in good conscience vote to shut it down.”

This and other funding bills now head to the Senate, where lawmakers must act before January 30th to avoid a partial government shutdown.