DUI Crash on I-5 South of Woodland—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Vancouver woman has been charged with driving under the influence and child endangerment after allegedly causing a crash on I-5 just south of Woodland.

The Washington State Patrol reports that just before 6 p.m. yesterday, both 35-year-old Bethany Moyer and 54-year-old Brandon Anderson of Longview were driving northbound near milepost 19 of the freeway, just before the North Fork Lewis River Bridge. Moyer crossed all lanes of the roadway in her 2003 Honda Pilot and struck Anderson, who was driving a 2025 Honda Pilot.

This led to Moyer overcorrecting; she then left the roadway and struck the right shoulder embankment. Anderson’s vehicle came to rest on its side, facing the wrong direction, while blocking a lane of traffic.

When emergency responders arrived, they found Moyer and her two passengers — both baby girls, one 20 months old and the other 4 months old — injured. The two babies were taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, and Moyer was transported to PeaceHealth Southwest.

Anderson was not injured and had been wearing a seatbelt. Moyer and the two babies were not wearing seatbelts. The Washington State Patrol says they suspect Moyer was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.