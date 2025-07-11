Friday



Rainier Days continues through Sunday at Rainier City Park. Enjoy the parade, fireworks, carnival rides, live music, wrestling, food vendors, and more.



The 2025 Kalama Community Fair is underway through Saturday at Haydu Park with entertainment, food, games, and activities for all ages. Updates are at KalamaFair.com or the Kalama Community Fair Facebook page.



Toledo Cheese Days runs through Sunday with a parade, car show, vendors, and community celebrations.

The Longview Pioneer Lions will be selling kettle corn, caramel corn, and cotton candy this Friday from 10am to 4pm at the 30th Ave. Safeway.



The 2025 PeaceHealth St. John Golf Classic takes place at the Longview Country Club with a shotgun start at 11:30am Friday. This event is sold out.



The Elochoman Marina Street Market happens Friday from 3:30–6:30pm at the Marina in Cathlamet.

The Mi Familia Swap Meet runs every Friday from 5 to 10pm and Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 6pm at 1525 Broadway St. in Longview.



Stageworks Northwest presents The Rocky Horror Show live from July 11 to August 3, featuring rock-n-roll, costumes, and audience participation.



Love Street Playhouse in Woodland is now showing Pistols for Two weekends through July 27.

Saturday



The Seattle to Portland Bike Ride kicks off Saturday morning and finishes Sunday. Watch for cyclists along West Side Highway, Kelso, Longview, and Highway 30.



The 10th Annual Golf Classic “Honoring All Veterans” is Saturday at Three Rivers Golf Course. Proceeds benefit the Cowlitz County Veterans Service Center. To register, call (360) 200-4611.



The Fair Flea Market happens the second Saturday of each month from 9am–3pm in the Youth Building at the Wahkiakum County Fairgrounds.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market is every Saturday, 9am–2pm, in the parking lot across from the Fairgrounds on 7th Avenue.

The Clatskanie Farmers Market runs every Saturday from June to September! 10am–2pm in Copes Park, with live music and other special events throughout the season.



The Icons of Rock Tribute Show hits the Columbia Theatre at 7pm, featuring tributes to Van Halen (“Jump”), the “Ladies of the 80s,” and AC/DC (“Back Into Black”). Tickets are $25 at the box office or online.

Sunday

Puget Sound Antique Airplane Club FLY-IN is on Sunday, July 13th at the Southwest Washington Regional Airport. Grounds open to the public 2-8pm. Bring the whole family to see unique planes and cars and enjoy great food!