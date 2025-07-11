Bakers Corner Drive-By Shooting—Klog 100.7 News

Details have been released about the drive-by shooting that happened Wednesday evening near Baker’s Corner in West Longview.

Longview Police Captain John Reeves confirmed that no one was injured, but a vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire in the 2200 block of Robbins Street. Officers responded around 8:16pm, but the suspects had already fled the scene. A high-risk traffic stop was conducted about 25 minutes later, which led to the arrests of 23-year-old Christain Gonzalez of Longview and a 17-year-old Kelso resident.

Gonzalez was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on charges of 1st Degree Assault, Drive-By Shooting, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. The juvenile was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and faces charges of Drive-By Shooting and 1st Degree Assault.

Police say the shooting appears to be connected to an ongoing conflict involving the victim and the suspects.