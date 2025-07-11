Gay Selby Passes Away—Klog 100.7 News

One of the giants of local education has passed away.

Former Kelso Schools Superintendent Dr. Gay Selby died a few days ago after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Dr. Selby devoted over five decades to the field of education. She was one of the earliest female high school principals in Washington state, leading Pullman High School from 1974 to 1977. In 1980, she broke even more ground by becoming the first female superintendent of a large school district in Washington—the Kelso School District.

Dr. Selby was a proud and influential member of the Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA) for 45 years. While at Kelso, she was actively involved in WASA’s advocacy during the development and passage of HB 1209, the Basic Education Act. Over the decades, she contributed to WASA through mentorship, service, and shaping the superintendent pipeline. In recognition, she received both the Barbara Mertens Legacy Award (2017) and the Service to WASA Award (2016).

Following her retirement from K–12 education, Dr. Selby joined Washington State University Vancouver as a clinical professor in the College of Education, where she would mentor and influence an entirely new generation of leaders. She played a vital role in the establishment of the WSU Vancouver campus, serving on the Site Selection Committee, chairing the Advisory Council, and even leading the search for the campus’s second chancellor. In honor of her service, the iconic Tower Room at WSU Vancouver was renamed Selby Tower—a lasting tribute to a woman who stood tall for public education.

Dr. Selby was a Cougar through and through. A proud WSU alumna and longtime WSU football season ticket holder. She supported WSU through philanthropy, volunteering countless hours and giving at the President’s Associate level for over 22 years.

On July 19th at 11 am her family, friends, and students will gather at WSU Vancouver to say thank you. She is survived by her partner, Barbara Clausen, family members, and hundreds of educators and students. Her impact in Kelso and across the state was immense.