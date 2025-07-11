Columbia County Jail Break-in Attempt—Klog 100.7 News

Here’s one you don’t hear every day: the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says someone recently tried to break into the Columbia County Jail.

A video posted on their Facebook page shows the individual punching and kicking the lobby door, shattering the glass. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the person had just been released from the facility after completing a DUI detox and then decided they wanted to return.

Their wish was granted. The individual was arrested again, charged with Criminal Mischief, and booked back into the jail.