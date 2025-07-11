Toni Meacham: July 21, 1951 — July 7, 2025

LONGVIEW- Toni Meacham was born August 21, 1951 as the oldest child to Robert and Iris Peterson in Longview, Washington.

The Peterson family spent time living in St. Thomas, North Dakota before moving to Skamokawa, Washington in 1965. Toni graduated in Cathlamet, Washington. She married Pete Swift in 1971 and later divorced, but not before having two wonderful sons, David and Brian. Toni remarried in 1996 to Neil Meacham. She later divorced in 2012.

Toni spent may years working at Mrs. Beesley’s, a job she absolutely loved. She worked with many wonderful people. She also worked for am/pm for 17 years. One of her biggest highlights were her train trips to North Dakota to spend time with her grand-daughter, cousins, and family friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Donald, and her sister Terry. She is survived by her sons David and Brian (Tina), sister Jeannie, grand-daughter Emily, 2 nephews and many cousins.

There will be a potluck memorial and visit on August 23, 2025 from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Steele Chapel, 5050 Mt. Solo Rd., Longview, Washington.