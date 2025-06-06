Friday:

The Longview Pioneer Lions will be selling Kettle Corn, Caramel Corn, and Cotton Candy this Friday from 10am to 4pm at the 30th Ave. Safeway.

The Elochoman Marina Street Market runs every Friday, 3:30–6:30pm, through September 26.

The Mi Familia Swap Meet runs every Friday from 5 to 10 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm at 1525 Broadway St. in Longview.

Saturday:

The Rose Valley Grange annual Garage Sale is Saturday from 8am to 2pm. Shop for unique treasures plus food and baked goods!

The Clatskanie Farmers Market runs every Saturday from June to September! 10am-2pm in Copes Park, with live music and other special events throughout the season.

The first indoor Spring Bazaar at Skamokawa Vista Park ! Located in the Annex 5, it’ll run Saturday, 10am-2pm. Only $10 to be a vendor. Call (360) 795-8605 for more information.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market is back! Every Saturday, 9am-2pm in the parking lot across from the Fairgrounds on 7th Avenue.

The Get Ready, Go! Emergency Preparedness Event is Saturday from 11am to 3pm at the Hope Center in Cathlamet. Learn what to do in emergency situations like heat domes, landslides, tsunamis, flooding, volcanos, earthquakes and more!

The International Festival by the Ethnic Support Council is Saturday from 11am-4pm at LCC’s Student Center Pavilion. The event will have World Market vendors and free kids activities too!

Sunday:

Celebrate local Cole Escola and watch the Tony Awards as a community, for FREE! On Sunday, head to Stageworks Northwest at 4pm for stories, trivia, and a raffle, then the watch party at 5pm.