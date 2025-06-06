Salem Man Arrested for Trying to Trade Machine Gun in Woodland—Klog 100.7 News

A Salem man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to trade an illegal machine gun in Woodland earlier this month.

Cowlitz County Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said detectives were tipped off after a person selling an ATV on Facebook Marketplace received a message from 40-year-old Jacob Dixon. Dixon reportedly offered to trade a fully automatic submachine gun, a suppressor, and a motorcycle for the ATV.

He admitted the gun wasn’t legal in Washington and told the seller to “just not tell anyone.” Dixon also sent a video showing the firearm functioning in fully automatic mode.

On Tuesday, detectives and the Lower Columbia SWAT Team set up a meeting in Woodland using a decoy truck and trailer. Dixon arrived around 7 p.m. and was arrested without incident.

A search of his vehicle turned up a PPSH-style submachine gun with no serial number, along with a suppressor and magazine. Detectives say the weapon appeared fully automatic. Dixon reportedly has past convictions for firearm-related offenses and was also driving with a suspended license.

He is now facing charges including first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of dangerous and assault weapons, and more.