School Graduations This Weekend—Klog 100.7 News

Mass Shooting & Bombing Plot at Kelso’s Three River Crossing Mall FOILED—Klog 100.7June 5, 2025
Salem Man Arrested for Trying to Trade Machine Gun in Woodland—Klog 100.7 NewsJune 6, 2025
Graduation Dates & Times:
R.A. Long — 10am Saturday at Front of R.A. Long High School
Mark Morris — 1pm Saturday MM High school Gym
Kelso — 1pm Saturday at Kelso High School Schroeder Field
Three Rivers Christian — 6pm Friday at the Longview Baptist Church
Castle Rock — 7pm Friday at Rocket Stadium
Kalama — 7pm Friday at the Kalama School District Stadium
Toutle Lake — 4pm Saturday at Toutle Lake High School Gym
Woodland — June 13th *Correction from this mornings newscast*
Rainier — 7pm Friday at the Rainier High School Gym
LCC — June 20th