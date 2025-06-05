Mass Shooting & Bombing Plot at Kelso’s Three River Crossing Mall FOILED—Klog 100.7

A potential tragedy was narrowly avoided last month after the arrest of a Columbia County juvenile who had planned a mass shooting and bombing at the Three Rivers Crossing Mall in Kelso.

According to the FBI’s Portland Field Office, the youth had detailed plans to carry out the attack on May 22nd. The plans included a map of the mall, a shooting route, and the use of a chlorine-based improvised explosive device intended to cause panic before opening fire near the movie theater. The FBI says the plan concluded with the suspect intending to die by suicide at a specific location within the mall.

Authorities say the FBI was first alerted to the “detailed and imminent attack plans” on May 19th. The following day, investigators discovered the juvenile had shared violent extremist ideology and plans in online chats. The teen was placed under court-authorized surveillance, and a search warrant was executed just before the arrest on May 22nd by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and FBI.

The FBI emphasized that the suspect had the intent to carry out the attack and showed no signs of backing out. Because the individual is a minor, their name has not been released.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Douglas A. Olson said, “This plot was as serious as it gets.”

The FBI said this case is a reminder of the importance of reporting suspicious behavior and for parents to maintain open communication with their children regarding their online activity.