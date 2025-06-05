Special Longview City Council Meeting Preview—Klog 100.7 News

The Longview City Council is holding a special meeting tonight to discuss enforcement strategies in city parks.

Mayor Spencer Boudreau called for the meeting following the city’s recent announcement titled “Longview Memorial Park: Zero Tolerance for Crime, Full Support for Law Enforcement.”

At the meeting, the council will consider a proposed resolution titled “Reclaim,” which would direct police to strictly enforce laws against illegal camping.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Longview City Council Chambers.