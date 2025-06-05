Scappoose Man Gets Life in Prison for Stabbing Murders—Klog 100.7 News

A Scappoose man is going to spend life behind bars after pleading guilty to two counts of First Degree Murder.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says that 46-year-old Larry Holland was given the sentence last month.

Back in March of 2024, Officers responded to an assault with a weapon call in Scappoose after Holland stabbed three individuals at a residence. Two of those victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Holland was arrested and was in the Columbia County Jail until last month.