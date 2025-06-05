CCHM Final First Thursday: Tour of ROHM

Tonight at 7pm, for their final First Thursday Speaker Series of the season, the Cowlitz County Historical Museum (CCHM) has partnered with the Rainier Oregon History Museum to give us an early look at their brand new, yet-to-be-completed space!

The Rainier Oregon History Museum (ROHM) is a beautiful new facility. Come out and see the museum as it comes to life. They’re in their final phase: exhibit installation; and with this First Thursday event, everyone is invited to come get an exclusive tour from Kay Helfin, President of the ROHM, and board member Dennis Weber who has his roots in the CCHM.

In a press release, the CCHM stated, “This is more than a tour—it’s a sneak peek at history in the making!”

An accessibility note for tonight: there is no elevator to the 2nd floor archive room. Stairs will have to be used to access this area.