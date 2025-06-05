Double Homicide in Battle Ground Tuesday—Klog 100.7 News

The Battle Ground Police Department is investigating what they are calling a double homicide that occurred Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a home around 10 a.m., where they found two people dead and a third critically injured. The injured person, identified as 40-year-old Evaristo Vela, is the suspect in the case.

According to officials, the victims are a man and a woman, both in their late 30s. Their names, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released soon by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Battle Ground Police Department and the Clark County Major Crimes Team are handling the investigation.