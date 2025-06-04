Betty Jean Youngblood: November 14, 1934 — May 27, 2025

LONGVIEW- Betty Jean Youngblood of Longview passed away peacefully on a sunny afternoon on May 27, 2025 at the age of 90.

She left this world at the PeaceHealth Richard Nau Hospice House in Longview with her 4 children at her side.

She is survived by 4 of the 5 children, 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She out lived all 3 of her husbands. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to PeaceHealth Richard Nau Hospice House at 1035 11th Ave., Longview, WA 98632.