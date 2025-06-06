Donna Clara Ralls: July 9, 1938 – June 4, 2025

DEER ISLAND- Donna Ralls was born on July 9th, 1938, to Charles and Helen Dellinger. She grew up in Portland, Oregon, where she met and married the man of her dreams, Bill (William) Ralls. Together, they started their family.

After welcoming their fourth child, Donna and Bill decided to move to the countryside establishing a house that became a home in Deer Island. Nestled amidst the trees on 75 acres, the dreams of their children playing outside in homemade forts and adventurous trails to streams and the views of the Cascade mountain range became true. A few years after the birth of their 5th child, Donna started working for the Columbia County Head Start program, first as a bus driver, then as a teacher, where her love for children shone through.

The Meissner community was where she also joined a local bunko group, which blossomed into dear friendships and many summer picnics with neighbors and friends.

Sadly, Donna lost her beloved husband of 31 years. She remained in the home they cherished, where she was joined by her aging mother.

With a love of family connection, she welcomed into her home several of her adult children throughout the years. It was that love that led her to Salem, Oregon so she could focus on her ever-growing family. After several years of watching and supporting her grandchildren, it became clear it was time for Donna to enjoy a well-deserved retirement.

She relocated to her oldest daughter’s home in Yuma, Arizona. It was there that Donna aged gracefully to her death on June 4th, 2025.

Donna leaves behind a loving family: Charlen and Tony Williamson, Carl and Tomme Ralls, Corey and Heidi Ralls, Carin and Jim Scott, and Clarke Ralls. Her legacy continues with grandchildren: Kyle, Quintan, Brie, Ashley, Andy (preceded), Jason, Andrew, Stephanie, Melissa, Jessie, Eldon, Jamie, Jenna, Amy, Alicia, Hailey, Connor (preceded), Jenna, Braden, Taylor, along with numerous great-grandchildren.