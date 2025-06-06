Watch Local Cole Escola at the Tonys Sunday—KLOG 100.7 News

This Sunday, come celebrate local Cole Escola and watch the Tony Awards as a community!

Cole Escola, a Clatskanie native who lived in Longview and attended R.A. Long for a portion of their High School career, wrote and stars in the hit Broadway play “Oh, Mary!” They made history as the first openly non-binary nominee for best play and lead actor in a play (as reported by Playbill, Escola decided to be considered in the latter gendered category). They will be going up against George Clooney and Daniel Dae Kim, among others, for best actor. “Oh, Mary!” was also nominated for best costume design, direction, and best actor in a featured role.

Leslie Slape with the Stageworks Northwest production team said, after Cole’s history with Longview at Mainstage, Stageworks Northwest, LCC, and even summer theater camp at the Columbia Theater, it feels amazing to see a local on such a large stage, “We’re celebrating Cole as one of our own. We’re very excited about it!”

The Cole Escola Celebration and Tony’s Watch Party again is this Sunday (June 8th) at Stageworks Northwest. Stories, trivia, and a raffle at 4pm, then the watch party begins at 5pm. The raffle will include a Playbill from the opening night of “Oh, Mary!”