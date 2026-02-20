Friday:



The Father/Daughter Ball, presented by Longview Parks and Recreation, “A Knight for a Princess,” is this weekend. It’s a ball held at the McClelland Arts Center between Friday and Sunday with multiple sessions. The event has sold out.

The USNSCC Decatur Division Sea Cadets invite you to join them for a spaghetti dinner and dessert auction this Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Enjoy a spaghetti dinner, then stick around for a fun dessert auction, all while supporting local Sea Cadets. Tickets are $15. The event takes place at VFW Post 1045 on Ocean Beach Highway in Longview.

The Cowlitz Valley Moose Lodge hosts the 42nd annual St. Jude Broomstick Pool Tournament this Friday through Sunday. Come to the Moose Lodge on Washington Way to watch the competition, enter the raffle to win prizes, and grab some merch. All funds raised support kids at St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

The Drama “Small Potatoes” is at the Love Street Playhouse in Woodland starting this weekend and running through March 15. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees available. The show is about a dreamer who returns home during the Great Depression with one last “big idea” to save his family.

Saturday:



Safe Kids Lower Columbia is hosting a free car seat check on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue on Vine Street in Kelso.

“LongCon,” the Longview Public Library’s free, family-friendly mini-con event, is back on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Longview Library, there will be vendors, panel discussions, hands-on workshops, kids crafts, and more.

There’s another pop-up at Kalama’s Mountain Timber Market Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Winston, a dog who loves the market, will also be there to give away a special prize to another special pet.

Claws for Paws is back Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Cowlitz County Event Center. Enjoy a crab dinner while supporting local dogs and cats and pets living in low-income homes. The evening will include dinner, a program, a silent and live auction, a dessert dash, and a raffle, all benefiting the Humane Society for Southwest Washington. All money raised will stay in Cowlitz County. KLOG’s Katie Nelson will emcee the event. For tickets and more information, go to southwesthumane.org.

The Stage Door Concert Series is back at the Columbia Theatre. On February 21 at 7:30 p.m., enter through the stage door and enjoy café-style seating on stage, hors d’oeuvres, and an open bar while El Javi performs an intimate set. El Javi blends heartfelt guitar styles and techniques that transcend language and culture.

Cort Carpenter will be back at ilani this Saturday night for a free, all-ages show at Rock & Brews inside ilani. The show starts at 9 p.m. He will also have a limited number of new T-shirts for sale and a meet-and-greet afterward. Don’t miss the fun this Saturday.