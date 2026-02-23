Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Scam—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NEws

Scammers are back at it in Columbia County. The Sheriff’s Office says scammers are calling people, posing as employees.

The caller pretends to be either Sheriff Brian Pixley or someone else with the department and threatens individuals with arrest or fines if they don’t provide payment over the phone or internet.

These calls are a scam. The Sheriff’s Office says it will never call to request any type of payment.

If you receive one of these calls, please contact non-emergency dispatch at (503) 397-1521.