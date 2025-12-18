Weather Update—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Power is back on pretty much everywhere in Cowltiz County after yesterday’s major outages, but when it comes to the weather, we are not out of the woods yet.

Today, we are expecting the heaviest rainfall of the week. One to two inches are expected, along with 15 to 20 mile per hour winds and gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

The Cowlitz River remains under a flood warning through Sunday morning. In a post yesterday, the Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management said, “Urban and stream flooding is extremely likely to occur again in the usual places, so please watch for ponding of water, washouts, etc. Heed the warning of ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown.’”

As far as roads are concerned, most were cleared yesterday morning, but some side roads are still covered in brush. The Cowlitz County Department of Public Works said the 1300 block of Kool Road east of Carrolls reopened around 7:45am yesterday after being blocked by a large fallen tree. They also said around 11:20am that Kalama River Road reopened after being blocked at milepost 6.2.

With high winds and rain expected today, be ready for additional outages and roads being blocked.