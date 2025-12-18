Man Killed on Highway 47 North of Vernonia—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

142 MPH Gusts at Coldwater Ridge Not True—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsDecember 18, 2025
A Vernonia man was killed Monday after crashing into a utility pole on Highway 47 between Vernonia and Clatskanie.
According to the Oregon State Police report, 60-year-old Todd McCarthy was driving south near the small community of Pittsburg around noon when he left the roadway for an unknown reason. He struck a utility pole and trees before his vehicle came to a stop off the highway.
First responders declared McCarthy dead at the scene. The highway was closed for around six hours while the crash was investigated.