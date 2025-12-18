142 MPH Gusts at Coldwater Ridge Not True—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

You may have seen a report from AccuWeather yesterday on social media claiming that Coldwater Ridge at the end of Spirit Lake Highway had the highest wind gust speeds anywhere in the state. The report claimed speeds hit 142 miles per hour; however, those reports have since been proven false.

The Mount St. Helens Science and Learning Center at Coldwater posted on social media yesterday that, “as exciting as that sounds, that did not occur.” They said the report came from a weather station that has been reporting erroneous data for some time.

The station also claims the temperature has been stuck at 100 degrees, and that the night prior it was reporting 152-mile-per-hour gusts. They say that due to power outages, they do not have peak gust recordings right now.