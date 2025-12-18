Rainier High School Looking to Hire Next Principle—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Rainier School District says it is starting the process of hiring the next high school principal and is looking for community input. The school posted a community survey on its Facebook page that residents can fill out. It covers what people think is important in a school principal:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScTRlk2mtm-ZdnttoRVAbI13rtihHWG3BH_VQoWeIkBCsCs0g/viewform

The school’s previous principal, 49-year-old Jeremy Williams of Longview, was arrested back in September for allegedly possessing child pornography.

