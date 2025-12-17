Woodland Homicide Investigation—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a potential homicide after someone reported that a family member told them they had killed someone.

Just after 6:50pm yesterday, Cowlitz 911 received a call reporting “suspicious circumstances” at a property in the 3600 block of Old Lewis River Road, not far from the Lewis River Golf Course. The reporting party said they had just spoken with 67-year-old Ricky Dean Miller, who told them he had killed someone. He also said the victim’s body was hidden on the property.

Deputies responded to the scene and found Miller there. After obtaining a search warrant, a dead man was found hidden on the property. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time, and the Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office is attempting to contact next of kin.

Miller has been booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on charges of 2nd Degree Murder and Unlawful Disposal of Human Remains.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details can be released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective James Hanberry at 360-577-3092.