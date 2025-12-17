ICE OUT Student Protest—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Yesterday afternoon, there was yet another “ICE OUT” anti–Immigration and Customs Enforcement protest in Longview; this time, however, it was hosted by local students.

Right after school, from 3pm to 5pm, around 50 people gathered at the corner of Washington Way and Ocean Beach Highway near the McDonald’s. The demonstration included students from R.A. Long, Mark Morris, and Kelso, along with some adults accompanying them. The motto of the protest was, “Let’s be a voice for those who cannot speak up.”

Students held signs with slogans such as “End ICE Cruelty,” “ICE Took My Parent, But I’m Still Here,” “Stop Separating Families,” and “Imagine Hating Immigrants More Than Pedophiles.”