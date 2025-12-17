Woodland Firearm Theft—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A hotel employee and her husband have been arrested by the Woodland Police Department following the reported theft of a firearm at the hotel where the woman worked.

Officers were alerted to the theft of a shotgun last Wednesday. A customer said it was missing from their room when they checked out. After an investigation and a review of surveillance, it was determined that Josefina Osorio, an employee of the hotel, had taken it with the assistance of her husband, Enrique Arias.

Both have been arrested and booked into jail on charges of theft of a firearm. The shotgun has been recovered.