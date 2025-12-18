Outgoing City Council Member Reception—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The City of Longview is hosting a community reception at the the City Hall Lobby from 5 to 6pm this evening honoring outgoing City Councilmembers Spencer Boudreau, MaryAlice Wallis, and Angie Wean.

Boudreau lost reelection in November, while Wallis and Wean opted not to run again. The city says this is an opportunity to thank them for their service and dedication to the community and to wish them well in their next chapter.

The three councilmembers will have their final meeting tonight immediately following the reception at 6pm. The meeting was moved up due to next Thursday being Christmas.

The three new members of the Longview City Council, Chris Bryant, Mike Claxton, and Wayne Nichols, were officially sworn into office last Thursday by the city clerk. Their official terms begin on January 1st. A ceremonial swearing-in will take place January 8th at their first regular meeting.