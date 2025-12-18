David A. Eikrem: September 5, 1949 — December 12, 2025

LONGVIEW- David was a wonderful husband, father and friend. He taught us not only through his words, but through the way he lived; generous with his time, his talents, and his heart.

He had a rare gift for making people feel heard and seen. His friendships were many and deep; built on kindness, curiosity, and wisdom freely given. As an orthodontist, he served his community with integrity and compassion, never turning away a child or organization in need, always finding a way to give back.

He was a lifelong learner—brilliant and endlessly curious. When he could not find what he wanted, he built it. A master craftsman, he used both his hands and his sharp mind to create beautiful things. He collected many things in life—guitars, stories, and above all, people.

An avid outdoorsman, he loved the peace of camping and hiking, the quiet joy of nature, and the music that so often accompanied his days. Music was a constant companion, and guitars—of every kind—were a particular love.

In his final days, he remained gentle and kind, speaking with gratitude of his family, his cherished friendships, and most of all his wife of 45 years; The love of his life. A man of faith, he faced what was to come without fear, content and at peace.

We are better for having been loved by him. His legacy lives on in the lives he shaped, the kindness he modeled, and the love he gave so freely.

David is survived by his loving wife of forty-five years, his two daughters, precious grandchildren, family of all kinds and many friends.