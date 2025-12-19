Clifford Leon Bylsma: June 8, 1936 — November 29, 2025

RAINIER- Clifford Leon Bylsma was born on June 8, 1936, in Bellflower, California, to Fred and Lucy Bylsma. He passed away at St. John’s Hospital on November 29, 2025, at the age of 89.

Cliff was the fifth of nine siblings, plus three half-sisters, making a family of twelve children. In 1945, the family moved to Brush Prairie, Washington, where they all worked together on the family farm. Cliff graduated from Battle Ground High School in 1954. During that time, he met and married Janice Clark, and together they had three children: Wayne, Lois, and Keith.

In 1956, Cliff moved to Longview, Washington, where he worked at Longview Fibre for 11 years. He later worked in construction as a millwright with the local union. Alongside his regular work, Cliff built homes and acquired rental properties. Cliff and Janice divorced in 1970.

Afterward, Cliff became an owner-operator truck driver. He owned and drove two semi-trucks over the years—one a car hauler and the other a refrigerator freight truck—traveling across the country and enjoying the opportunity to see many different states.

Cliff married Dawn White in 1972, who had two children, Mark and Kelly Cassidy. Cliff was a devoted father figure to them, always checking in and staying involved long after they were grown. Cliff and Dawn divorced in 1982.

He later owned his own car lot in Longview, buying, selling, and trading vehicles. This began his lifelong love of antique cars, of which he owned several over the years.

Cliff eventually met the love of his life, Mary Lou McGlone. They were married in 1989 and shared 36 wonderful years together until Mary Lou’s passing in 2024. Cliff and Mary Lou loved going dancing nearly every weekend. They traveled often, visiting Europe and Asia and taking several cruises together. Cliff was a lifetime member of the Kelso/Longview Elks, Moose, and Eagles lodges. They enjoyed camping, eventually upgrading from a fifth-wheel trailer to a motorhome, and spent many winters in California and Arizona. Their happiest moments were spent with family, hosting large family dinners and taking trips to the Oregon dunes and coast, where they dug clams, went four-wheeling, and played on the beach.

Clifford leaves behind a large and loving family, including his son Wayne Bylsma (Jackie); daughter Lois White (Tom); stepchildren Mark Cassidy (Brenda), Kelly Cunningham (Jeff), Jim McGlone (Sharon), Marlane Langworthy (Judd), Alan McGlone (Kathy), and Dennis McGlone (Stephanie). Son Keith Bylsma proceeded him in death in 2014. He also leaves many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will miss him dearly.

Clifford will be cremated and laid to rest beside Mary Lou in Rainier, Oregon. He requested no service.