Edgar Wade Cutright: September 21, 1936 — December 6, 2025

LONGVIEW- Edgar “Ed” Cutright was born on September 21, 1936 in Longview, Washington to Ancel Cutright and Catherine Pannell. He grew up in Longview and graduated from RA Long in 1954. A year after he graduated, Ed joined the Air Force, where he served from 1955 to 1959. He was stationed in both Greenland and Japan, and always talked about being stationed in Greenland because he loved it so much there. On August 30, 1958, Ed married Betty Dewbury, and they were together for 60 years until she passed away in 2018.

Ed was the type of person who was extremely generous and would give you the shirt off his back. He might have had a harder outer shell, but he was a softie on the inside. He could constantly be heard bickering, especially with his former step-sibling and companion, LaFon Worden. Ed loved dogs and always had to have one. And even though he was never a father himself, he loved kids and being around them. One of his favorite places to visit was Alaska, which is where his sister lived. But the word that summed up Ed the most, which almost everyone who met him could agree upon, is that he was stubborn.

Throughout Ed’s life, he had many accomplishments. He was part of The Longview Moose, he worked in construction, and he was the founder of Cutright Supply. For the community, Ed built Fremont Village, a low income adult facility; Crescent Terrace Apartments for adults with disabilities; and was the lead in the building of The Longview Hospice House. In 2022, he established The Ed and Betty Cutright & LaFon Bohannon Worden Vocational and Music Scholarship for Lower Columbia College students.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Ancel Cutright and Catherine Pannell; his two sisters, Carol Reeves and Shirley Braun; and his wife, Betty Cutright. He is survived by his half brother Guy “Butch” Bohannon and his companion, LaFon Worden along with his extended family.

A memorial service will be held at Robert Gray Baptist Church (2448 46th Ave. Longview, WA) on December 22, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will be at 2:00 p.m. at Longview Memorial Park. In lieu of sending flowers, please make a donation to Wounded Warrior Project or ASPCA in Ed Cutright’s name.