Longview Water Main Flushing—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

If you are a Longview resident, you may need to avoid using water today, as city crews are flushing water mains in four different neighborhoods. Water main flushing is typically needed when flooding occurs because floodwaters can carry sediment, bacteria, and contaminants into city pipes.

The flushing will take place from 6:30am to 4:30pm. The areas affected include Industrial Way and Nichols Boulevard from Oregon Way to Washington Way; 33rd Avenue and Nichols Boulevard from Ocean Beach Highway to Washington Way; 15th Avenue and the Cowlitz River from Ocean Beach Highway to California Way; and 15th Avenue, Ocean Beach Highway, and Lake Sacajawea.

When flushing is finished, residents are advised to run their water before consuming it or washing clothes. Flushing can stir up sediment that may enter residential plumbing, according to a city press release.