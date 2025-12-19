Longview Woman Found Guilty of 2nd Degree Assault—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Longview woman was found guilty of 2nd Degree Assault this week after lunging at a victim with a knife back in September.

The Cowlitz County Prosecutor’s Office says 46-year-old An Meingin was found guilty after a two-day trial. She was initially arrested and booked into jail just after 3am on September 17th.

She was found to have confronted the victim, initially threatening him with a slingshot before pulling out a knife and lunging toward him. Meingin was facing a charge of 1st Degree Assault at the time of her arrest, but it was later reduced to the lesser 2nd Degree charge.

She has a sentencing hearing set for next Monday.