Weather Update—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Despite another day of torrential downpours and some wind yesterday, here in Cowlitz County we made it through pretty decently. We are, however, still under a Cowlitz River Flood Warning through Sunday morning.

There were no additional major power outages, though some roads are affected.

Early this morning around 6am, the Cowlitz County Department of Public Works released updates. They said Ostaner Road is closed due to water on the roadway, but a bypass is open. Washburn Road off Pleasant Hill Road is also closed, and there is water over the roadway at North Pacific Avenue near Spencer’s Trucking.

Last night, it was announced that Alpha Drive in Beacon Hill closed to through traffic at the 100 block around 5:30pm. Around 6pm, the 1900 block of Holcomb Road, just off North Pacific Avenue, was reportedly affected again by a landslide, with one lane open.

There are reports of water over the roadway on Powell and Bond Road in Castle Rock. Around 6:15pm, it was reported that Westover and Lomor Drive in Longview were closed again due to pooling water.

Around the same time, there was a reported landslide on Kalama River Road past the fish hatchery; a single lane is still open.

Looking ahead, less rain is expected, though showers will continue through next week. Today, around a quarter of an inch of rain is expected.