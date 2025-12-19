Edgar “Ed” Cutright Passes Away—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A well known figure in the community has passed away. Edgar “Ed” Cutright died at the age of 89 on December 6th.

Ed was a local through and through. He was born and raised in Longview, graduating from R.A. Long High School in 1954 before joining the Air Force for four years. In 1958, he married Betty Dewbury. The two were together for 60 years before her passing in 2018.

Ed was known as an extremely generous person who would give you the shirt off his back. He may have had a tougher outer shell, but he was a softie on the inside. Ed loved dogs and always had to have one. And even though he was never a father himself, he loved kids and being around them.

Throughout his life, Ed did a lot. He was a member of the Longview Moose, worked in construction, and was the founder of Cutright Supply. For the community, Ed built Fremont Village, a low-income adult facility, and Crescent Terrace Apartments for adults with disabilities and was a lead figure in the building of the Longview Hospice House. In 2022, he established the Ed and Betty Cutright & LaFon Bohannon Worden Vocational and Music Scholarship for Lower Columbia College students.

A memorial service will be held at Robert Gray Baptist Church in Longview on December 22nd, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Longview Memorial Park.