12/19-12/21/2025 Weekend Events—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Friday:

The 12 Days of Christmas at the Three River Crossing Mall in Kelso are on through December 23rd. Santa visits from noon to 3pm and then 4 to 7pm each day. Photos with Santa are just a $5 donation, all to benefit local charities.

Celebrate Jane Austen’s 250th birthday at the Longview Public Library. On Friday and Saturday at noon, they will show one episode of the Pride and Prejudice miniseries.

The “Kelso Rotary Lights in the Park” drive-thru holiday lights display is at Tam O’ Shanter Park every night at 5pm through Christmas Eve. There is a suggested $5 donation for entry, with proceeds supporting locals in need through the Kelso Rotary and the Cowlitz PUD Warm Neighbor Fund.

The Punks for Prevention Holiday Bash from Humanistic Hope is Friday from 7 to 11pm at the Salty Beaver. Rock out with the Grinch and Krampus to some great PNW bands. Doors open at 6pm. This is an all-ages show.

Saturday:

The Verry Merry Market is Saturday from 10am to 5pm at Youth and Family Link. Enjoy live holiday music, a free kids craft corner, local vendor shopping, hot cocoa, and photos with Santa.

The Christmas Countdown Holiday Market will be at The Merk in Longview Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Free entry, great food and drinks, holiday shopping, and music.

The Columbia Theatre is hosting Gingerbread House Making for kids on Saturday at 10am, noon, and 2pm. It’s $5 per child. Santa will be there, and kids will get a goodie bag. Spots are limited.

Enjoy a Holiday Pop-Up Market at Kalama’s Mountain Timber Market every weekend this December through Christmas, from 11am to 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Have Cookies and Cocoa with Santa at the Rainier, Oregon, Historical Museum this Saturday from 1 to 4pm at 700 West A Street in Rainier. It’s totally free.

The Winter Heart Ball at the Kelso Eagles is Saturday starting at 6pm. The event benefits the Heart Fund charity and includes a prime rib dinner with potatoes, vegetables, salad, and rolls, a bottle auction, raffles, and live music. Tickets are $35 and available at the Kelso Eagles Bar.

Sunday:

The ProCRAFTinators Bazaar will be at the Kelso Longview Elks on Sunday from noon to 5pm.

The Columbia Theatre is showing Arthur Christmas on Sunday at 2pm. Tickets are $5 each and available at the door. More information is available at ColumbiaTheatre.com.

The 17-piece Longview Jazz Band is hosting a Big Band Christmas concert Sunday at 3pm at Trinity Lutheran Church. A suggested donation of $5 is requested.