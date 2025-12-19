Noreen Margaret Mueggler: November 1, 1935 — December 11, 2025

LONGVIEW- Noreen Margaret Mueggler, born on November 1, 1935, in Longview, Washington, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2025, in her beloved hometown. Noreen lived a life rich with love and creativity, leaving a lasting impact on everyone she encountered.

A proud graduate of R.A. Long High School in 1954, Noreen was known for her strong opinions and her ability to make friends wherever she went. Her warmth and vivacious personality drew people to her, and her opinions were often shared with a zeal that reflected her passionate nature.

Noreen was deeply devoted to her family, taking immense pride in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She shared a profound love for her brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Paula Cochran, whom she cherished deeply, and her sister Joan Greer (Patsy). Her love extended to her children, Scott Mueggler, Laura Ellis, and Wendy and Craig Vandenberg, as well as her grandchildren—Sarah Mueggler, Adrianna Vandenberg, and her granddaughters Christina Mortenson and Heidi Williams, along with their husbands, Mitch Mortenson and Shawn Williams. She was blessed to have the joy of her great-grandchildren: Nicole and Grace Williams, Kaiden, Hank, and Camille Mortenson, who brought sparkle to her eyes and warmth to her heart.

Noreen had a myriad of hobbies and interests, excelling in all forms of crafting. Whether it was knitting, crochet, tatting, diamond art, or rock hounding, she approached each craft with passion and creativity, taking great joy in the process of creation and sharing her projects with others.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William Mueggler, as well as her parents, JR and Norine Cochran, and her brother-in-law, Hans Mueggler. Noreen also mourned the loss of her nephew, Tim Ellis, whose memory remained close to her heart.

As we remember Noreen Margaret Mueggler, we celebrate a life beautifully lived, filled with love, art, and an unwavering devotion to family. Her spirit will continue to inspire all those fortunate enough to have known her.