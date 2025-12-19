Ruby Marie Leno: October 24, 1932 – November 19, 2025

CASTLE ROCK- Ruby Marie Leno, 93, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2025 in Castle Rock, Washington. She was born October 24, 1932, in Bentley, North Dakota. She was the daughter of Henry Stevahn and Martha Magstadt.

Ruby married Floyd Walter Leno on November 10, 1951, in Fairfax, Virginia. He passed on November 30, 1996 in Longview, Washington. She worked at St. John Hospital as a Central Supply Associate. Ruby and Floyd resided in Rainer, Oregon where they raised their four children. She was known for her amazing cooking/baking skills, quilting, crocheting, her generous spirit, compassion and undying commitment to God.

Ruby was survived by her four children, Jewell Kiser, Darla Smith, Daniel Leno and Jolynn Gibson. She was blessed with several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at the Journey Seventh Day Adventist Church located at 1185 Westside Hwy at 2:00 PM. There will be a reception following the service and all are welcome.