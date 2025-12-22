Hit & Run Crash Near Bob’s Sporting Goods—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

One arrest was made Saturday morning after a hit-and-run crash in downtown Longview.

Around 8am, a 911 call reported a vehicle into a light pole at Hudson Street and 11th Avenue near Bob’s Sporting Goods. When officers arrived on scene, it was reported that a driver had struck an unoccupied vehicle and the pole, then fled on foot.

A female suspect was taken into custody about 10 minutes later. She has been charged with hit and run of an unattended vehicle and possession of a known controlled substance.