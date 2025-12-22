Weather Update—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

After two weeks of extreme weather, it looks like things have finally calmed down for the Christmas holiday.

The flood warning on the Cowlitz River has come to an end. The Cowlitz County Department of Public Works said Saturday afternoon that Ostrander Road, Holcomb Road, Westover, Lomor, and Alpha Drive are now reopened. They did not say whether any roadways remain closed due to flooding.

Looking ahead, rainfall will continue this week with occasional showers, but nothing like what we have seen over the past few weeks.

If you plan to travel over the mountain passes for the holiday, be aware that there has been heavy snowfall and that snow is expected to continue. White Pass has traction tires required, with compact snow and ice on the roadway. Snoqualmie Pass has a traction tire advisory, with snow and slush in places. Status Pass in the Gorge currently has no restrictions.