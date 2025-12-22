DUI Crash on Spirit Lake Highway—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Two Toutle residents were injured Friday after a DUI crash on Spirit Lake Highway.

The Washington State Patrol says 60-year-old Bruce Barns was driving a Chevy Malibu eastbound at milepost 4, not far from South Silver Lake Road, just before 3:40pm when he lost control of the car. The vehicle left the roadway to the right and struck a tree stump.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they said Barns and 60-year-old Melissa Stratton were both injured and were taken to the hospital by ambulance. Stratton was not wearing a seatbelt. Another person in the vehicle, 64-year-old Debra Fischer of Toutle, was not injured.

Barns was suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and has been charged with Driving Under the Influence and Vehicular Assault.