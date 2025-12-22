Carol Arlene McGowen: October 18, 1935 — December 2, 2025

LONGVIEW- Carol Arlene McGowen departed this life on December 2, 2025, in Longview, Washington. She was born on October 18, 1935, in Clayton, New Mexico, where she was raised on the family farm in Sedan, N.M.

A proud graduate of Clayton High School in 1953, Carol continued her education at Draughon’s Business College in Amarillo, Texas, graduating in June 1954. She worked several years at Dow Chemical in Midland, Texas, until 1958 when she found the love of her life Donnie McGowen and married in 1959. Her family life began in Watsonville, CA where Donnie was an aircraft mechanic at Ft Ord, CA. After the devastating loss of her husband, she returned home to Sedan N.M., with her two sons.

Carol was known for her captivating blue eyes and her warm smile. She took particular joy in sewing, with a special passion for quilt-piecing vintage fabrics, infusing each piece with love and creativity. Carol was also a proud member of the Red Hat Society, relishing the sisterhood it offered. Those who knew her often spoke of her gracious manner, gentle heart, and boundless generosity with neighbors and friends. Her deep faith provided her strength and comfort, and she took great joy in reading the Bible, drawing inspiration from its teachings. She was also an ardent animal lover; raising sheep, donkeys, chickens and particularly fond of the family dogs and cats, as she delighted in tending to them and treating them daily.

She is survived by her sons Paul McGowen; Hal (Rose) McGowen; her grandchildren, Nicholas (Amanda), Troy McGowen, and Hannah McGowen; and her great grandsons, Fitz, Cormac, and Quaid.

Carol was predeceased by her husband, Donnie R. McGowen, who passed away in 1972, and her parents, Bud and Eunice Vandiver. She was also preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Eddie and Nellie Vandiver.

Carol Arlene McGowen’s essence will live on in the memories shared by her family and the many lives she touched with her kindness and love. She leaves behind a legacy, rooted deeply in family, faith, and community, that will continue to inspire those who had the pleasure of knowing her.